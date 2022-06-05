HELENA — Fifty years ago, at age 23, I covered the Montana Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press. It was a dream assignment.
I was pretty wet behind the ears, although I’d already had summer jobs with the AP and two newspapers and internships for both a U.S. and a state senator.
Sixty-five percent of Montanans voted in 1970 to call a Constitutional Convention in 1972. The state’s 1889 Constitution, passed as a condition of Montana being admitted as a state, was a wordy, creaky document that provided for a weak state government. It treated the copper mining companies well. Copper King William A. Clark was the convention’s president.
By the early 1970s, the political mood in Montana had transformed. Reform was in the air. The women’s movement was in full force, with the League of Women Voters of Montana playing a vital role. The first Earth Day came in 1970, and Montana had a budding environmental movement. The legal voting age had dropped. Organized labor’s power here was at its peak.
In an important decision, the 1971 Montana Supreme Court ruled that existing officeholders such as legislators, mayors and county commissioners could not also run to be Con-Con delegates. If they won, they would be holding two elective offices simultaneously. Some legislators were furious.
This ruling opened the door for anyone else to run for delegate, and they did in droves. A total of 515 candidates filed in the primary for the 100 delegate seats: 247 Democrats, 232 Republicans, 32 independents and four New Reform candidates.
Delegates were chosen at a special election in November 1971. With the divided 1971 Legislature and Democratic Gov. Forrest H. Anderson at loggerheads for months, they agreed to put the parties’ alternate tax solutions on the same special election ballot as the delegate selection and let voters decide. By a 70% to 30% margin, voters crushed the Republicans’ sales tax solution.
The voters’ defeat of the sales tax propelled Democrats to a huge majority at the convention. Democratic delegates outnumbered Republicans, 58-36, and six independents were elected.
Nineteen women were elected, a sharp increase over the two women among the 159 legislators in 1971. By occupation, there were 24 lawyers, 20 farmers and ranchers, 17 business owners, 13 housewives, five clergymen, four media employees, a beekeeper and a retired FBI agent. All in all, it was a pretty darned good mix of Montanans. Conspicuous by their absence were any American Indians, who were penalized by the existing districts.
Before the convention began in January 1972, delegates made two critically important decisions to minimize partisanship and promote bipartisan harmony.
Leaders of the big Democratic majority agreed to share power with the leaders of the Republican minority, something that happens in the Montana Legislature only if a chamber is evenly split by party. Democrat Leo Graybill of Great Falls was elected president. Republican John Toole was picked as vice president. Other offices and committee chairmanships were evenly divided between the parties, with vice chairs who were of the opposite party of the chairs.
Delegates decided to sit in alphabetical order, from Magnus Aasheim of Antelope to Robert Woodmansey of Great Falls. In contrast, the Legislature still sits with Republicans on one side of the center aisle and Democrats on the other, like warring factions. I suggested in newspaper columns several times that lawmakers ought to follow the convention delegates’ good example, but it fell on deaf ears.
As a legislative intern in 1971, I had seen how the Legislature operated. It wasn’t pretty at times. When committees went into their critical executive sessions to vote whether to pass, amend or reject bills, the meetings were closed to the public. Key second-reading floor votes, which followed debates, were never recorded, although the final, third-reading votes were. Lobbyists had access to the lawmakers on the House and Senate floors every day after a waiting period when the House and Senate concluded work. Businesses and interest groups that hired lobbyists never had to disclose how much they spent wining and dining lawmakers to try to influence them.
Convention delegates took a far different approach. All legislative committee meetings were open. (Well, not all of them. Great Falls Tribune reporter John Kuglin, a fierce Montana open-government advocate, decided to put the openness to a test. He crashed an early morning leadership meeting in Graybill’s office but was booted out. Graybill ordered him to take his “damn coffee cup” from the president’s desk with him on his way out. For a few days, other reporters nicknamed him “Coffee Cup” Kuglin.)