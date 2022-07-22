Purchase Access

The number of Montanans employed grew in June 2022 for the 26th consecutive month, reaching a new all-time high, according to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Also in the month of June, Montana’s labor force grew to its largest level on record, and the state’s unemployment rate remained near historic lows.



