Representative Matt Rosendale released the following statement after being named to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources for the 117th Congress:
"I am looking forward to finally getting to work for the people of Montana, and I am especially thrilled to be working on the House Committees on Natural Resources and Veterans affairs,” said Representative Rosendale. “Both of these committees will be critical in helping Montanans and the issues that impact them on a daily basis, including resources management, wildlife conservation, and, of course, providing well-deserved resources to the men and women who have bravely served our country.”
Committee Information
The House Committee on Veterans Affairs oversees the VA, and is the committee responsible for fine-tuning existing laws related to veterans’ benefits. One in ten Montanans are veterans and having a spot on this committee will help make sure the federal government fulfills their obligations to them.
Veterans Affairs Ranking Member Mike Bost (R-IL) issued the following statement on the appointment of Representative Rosendale
“Rep. Rosendale comes from a Marine family like mine. He knows the challenges that veterans and military families face. He is also a strong voice for those in rural and underserved states like Montana. I’m grateful for his service on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. I look forward to working side-by-side with him on behalf of all the brave men and women who defend our freedoms.”
The House Committee on Natural Resources oversees legislation about American energy production, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, mining, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation. It is a committee that the last three Montanan Representatives have sat on.
Natural Resources Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) issued the following statement on the new appointments to the Committee:
“I believe we have an incredible opportunity to get back to our conservative roots and show Americans that the best environmental solutions are the ones that bolster our economy at the same time. With this goal in mind, I’m so pleased to welcome my colleagues to the Natural Resources Committee. They bring a wide range of experience, geographic location and perspective to the table, and I’ve been privileged to work with many of them in previous congresses on important legislation. We’ve also got a great lineup of members who are new to the committee, and I look forward to getting to know them better as we collaborate on issues that affect all Americans. Let’s get to work!”