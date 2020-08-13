Residents in Richland County are among the highest earners in Montana, according to a recent analysis by New York financial technology company SmartAsset. The analysis was completed as part of the company’s study on places with the most purchasing power.
Counties with the highest incomes in Montana:
Rank — County — Median Income
1. Richland — $66,572
2. Jefferson — $64,911
3. Stillwater — $61,998
4. Lewis and Clark — $60,789
5. Dawson — $59,622
6. Gallatin — $59,397
7. Yellowstone — $57,955
8. Carbon — $56,988
9. Fallon — $56,806
10. Broadwater — $55,295
Income data is a key factor in the study, which also includes cost of living data to determine the places where residents have the most purchasing power.
The full study results, methodology and interactive map can be found at: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/cost-of-living-calculator#Montana/median-income