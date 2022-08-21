Rural residents may not be ready for increasingly intense heat waves

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Montana has grappled with days of record-breaking heat this summer. As climate forecasts project heat waves to become more common and more intense in the future, research on the impacts to residents outside of major urban cities is limited.

“We have like 16 fans going,” says Alyssa Alsop. She lives in a subsidized apartment complex in Columbia Falls with no air conditioning. She says it’s been so hot inside, her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter has been sick.



Tags

Load comments