The recent war in Ukraine has gathered a lot of attention. Unfortunately, cybercriminals often take advantage of world events to prey on your emotions. Now more than ever, it’s important to watch out for phishing attacks and disinformation campaigns.
Cybercriminals may use several different tactics to scam you. For example, cybercriminals may try to trick you into sending money using cryptocurrency. The cybercriminals may take advantage of your sympathy by pretending to be Ukrainians in need of financial assistance.
Cybercriminals may also try to catch your attention and manipulate your emotions by spreading disinformation. Disinformation is false information designed to intentionally mislead you. Cybercriminals may spread disinformation in the form of emails, text messages, or social media posts.
Don’t fall for these scams. Follow the tips below to stay safe:
Avoid making donations to unknown users. If you would like to donate to support a cause, donate directly through a trusted organization's website.
Watch out for social media usernames that only consist of random letters and numbers. These accounts may be run by bots instead of legitimate users.
Stay informed by following trusted news sources. If you see a sensational headline, be su