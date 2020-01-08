Secretary of State Corey Stapleton announces that the candidate filing period for the 2020 election cycle will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 and will continue until 5 p.m., March 9 this year. Stapleton commented, “The excitement starts tomorrow, and I expect many candidates in all of our legislative, statewide and federal races. The public will be able to watch the filing activity on our website.”
The Secretary of State’s Office typically sees people lined up in their hallway well before 8 a.m. to kick off their candidacies.