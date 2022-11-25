BALLOT BOX

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Tuesday challenging the rulings of a district court judge who overturned four election administration laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.

The notice marks the continuation of a legal battle that began in April 2021, just a day after Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two of the bills into law. Three separate lawsuits were eventually consolidated into a single case featuring a coalition of plaintiffs that included the Montana Democratic Party, Montana Youth Action and Western Native Voice, along with a cadre of other youth and Indigenous voting rights organizations. Over more than a year of litigation, those groups and their attorneys have argued that the rights of Montana voters were threatened by laws that ended Election Day voter registration, implemented new voter identification requirements and barred paid ballot collection by third-party groups.



