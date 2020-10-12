Site preparation work is commencing for the new Billings Clinic Bozeman campus along I-90 near the 19th Street interchange. The first phase features a 125,000-square-foot destination ambulatory center. The initial work includes grading and installing the structural pier system needed for foundation work.
“We are so excited this work is underway on our 58-acre site for this important project to serve residents of Gallatin Valley,” said Dr. Sam Sillitti, Billings Clinic Bozeman OB/GYN. “Having lived and practiced with Billings Clinic in Bozeman for many years, I’ve seen the need for health care services grow exponentially. We have thoughtfully developed plans that will serve our community and create a health-care facility that I think Bozeman will love.”
Billings Clinic has been working closely with the City of Bozeman during the planning phases of the project and held listening sessions with Bozeman community members to inspire the planning process.
“The City has been working with Billings Clinic for some time and are excited to be in the final steps leading to construction of phase one of this campus,” said Marty Matson, Bozeman City Development Director. “Billings Clinic has been a responsive applicant as their project has moved through the City’s development review processes and a great partner in expanding some much-needed infrastructure.”
Once construction is underway, it is expected to take approximately 18 months.
The first phase includes a sophisticated three-story multispecialty clinic and urgent care with an adjacent one-story surgery center that can accommodate brief overnight stays.
The design features a modern, mountain aesthetic that will be filled with natural light and views of the Bridger Mountains. The clinic will house OB/GYN and pediatric practices that have been in the Bozeman community for many years in addition to a compliment of additional specialty and primary care services. Radiology, laboratory, and pharmacy services are included. This new medical destination center will employee 260. Roughly 25% of the new physician specialists have already been recruited to eventually provide enhanced services for the Bozeman community.
Billings Clinic has a long history of working with local contractors and vendors. Bozeman-based Martel Construction has been chosen as general contractor for the project that has been designed in part by Billings and Bozeman based architects and engineers. The site work will be done by Bozeman-based Duneman Construction.
In recent weeks, Billings Clinic engaged Martel Construction to carefully deconstruct the large red barn on the property. The barn’s steel structure and some of the other materials are being donated to Heroes and Horses, a 41-day reintegration program and local non-profit that works with combat veterans. The barn was given to the organization to be reconstructed as a riding arena for veteran programs on H&H’s property.
“We are grateful for Billings Clinic’s support in giving us a space for our veterans to heal and find renewal,” said Micah Fink, CEO of Heroes and Horses. “It’s partnerships like this that help us expand our mission to positively impact lives of those who experience PTSD after serving their country.”
“Billings Clinic has a longstanding commitment to mental health services and this partnership with Heroes and Horses aligns wonderfully. We are excited to establish what we believe will be an ongoing relationship with them,” said Dr. Sillitti.
To support Heroes and Horses in the construction and building of their new arena in the Gallatin Valley, go to heroesandhorses.org.
For more information about the new Billings Clinic Bozeman campus, go to billingsclinicbozeman.com.