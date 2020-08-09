Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on 25 grant applications for Snowmobile Trail Grooming funds for the 2020–21 winter season. Public comment will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, until 5 p.m.
The Montana Snowmobile Program, as administered by Montana State Parks, was established in the early 1970s and is an essential component of both motorized and non-motorized winter recreational activities in the state. Montana’s groomed trails provide important access and recreational opportunities for users such as snowmobiles, cross-country skiers, snowboarders, dogsleds, fat-tire bikes, and snowshoers.
Funding is provided annually to 25 local snowmobile clubs who conduct the grooming of over 4,000 miles of designated snowmobile trails throughout the state. The Montana Snowmobile Program is funded through a percentage of the state gas tax paid by snowmobile users, snowmobile registration fees, non-resident snowmobile temporary use permits, and resident groomed trail passes. The program is separate from Montana State Parks funding sources and revenues.
There is $410,000 available for the upcoming season.
A list of the proposed 2020/2021 winter season snowmobile grooming grant awards is available at stateparks.mt.gov under “Recreation Activities & Grants.”
Comment online before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020: stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Notices”
Email comments to: snowmobilegrants@mt.gov.
Mail comments to: Montana State Parks, Snowmobile Program, 1420 East 6th Ave., P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
Contact Montana Snowmobile Program Manager Seth McArthur at 406-444-3753.