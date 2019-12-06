Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions, hoping to spark positive change. The recurring themes each year include a more active approach to health and fitness, improved finances, and learning new things for personal and professional development. Among the top ten most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking or using other forms of tobacco.
However, once the glow of a fresh New Year wears off, many people struggle to make good on their plans. For tobacco users, that’s where the Montana Quit Line comes in.
The Montana Quit Line provides:
- Free personalized quit plan.
- Five free pro-active cessation coaching sessions.
- Eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy (gum, patches or lozenges) available for callers engaged in the program.
- Reduced cost cessation medication.
- Staffed seven days a week: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m., MST, with 24 hour voicemail. Please leave a message and we will call you back.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests 8 to 11 attempts may be needed before you are able to quit for good. So don’t get discouraged, but get those first 10 attempts out of the way so you can be tobacco free.
As soon as you quit, you start to get immediate health benefits. After only 20 minutes, your heart rate goes back to normal. Within a day, your blood’s carbon monoxide level also falls back into place. In just two to three weeks, you will start to lower your odds of having a heart attack. In the long run, you will also lower your chance of getting lung cancer and other cancers.
So here’s to a Happy Healthier New Year! Contact the Montana Quit Line at 1-800 QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or go to the website at dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/mtupp/quitline If you are currently a Montana resident but have an out of state area code, pleases use this number when calling the MT Quit Line to receive MT Quit Line benefits. For more information contact Jacklyn at the Richland County Health Department at 406-433-2207.