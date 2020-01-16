Montana’s Census Complete Count Committee has recently launched a new 2020 Census Website, CENSUS.MT.GOV.
The new website has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and easy-to-find resources. The new site includes 2020 Census information and resources specific to Montana like maps, flyers, and social media graphics.
On the site, users can sign up to receive weekly Census news and organizations can sign up to be a “Be Counted” location once the decennial count begins in mid-March. “Be Counted” locations are public spaces with secure Internet access where individuals can fill out and submit their Census questionnaire online.
The actual Census count is a federally run effort. The State of Montana does not participate in any of the actual counting activities. The state’s role is promoting why it is so important for Montanans to fill out the questionnaire.
Responding to the Census is quick, easy and safe. For every Montana resident counted, a Census study estimates the state receives $20,000 over the decade for funding healthcare programs, public education programs, highways and housing. Census data shapes Montana’s voting districts and will also determine whether Montana will get a second representative in Congress.