Through the partnership and generosity of Stockman Bank, the Billings Clinic Foundation received an additional $50,000 to the Stockman Bank Rural Health Care Endowment Fund, which supports health care in rural Montana communities.
Stockman Bank has a long tradition of serving its communities.
“We remain incredibly grateful for the support of Stockman Bank and for their commitment to rural health care” said Jim Duncan, Billings Clinic Foundation President. “Their generous donation helps to ensure patients in our rural areas receive the care they need while staying close to home.”
The fund, established in 1999, works to safeguard the financial health of rural health care organizations that are part of the Billings Clinic Health System and assists with families to stay close to home for their care. Past donations from Stockman Bank have been used to purchase medical equipment for women’s health care services and acquire new fetal monitors for Billings Clinic Miles City, among other improvements.
“Our goal when we first started this endowment over 20 years ago was to help stabilize health care in rural areas,” comments Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “That goal remains the same today and providing local health care is more important than ever. This additional funding will ensure that all of our neighbors in rural areas continue to have access to quality health care.”