The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana recently launched a new program, “Montana Stroke Survivor Connections”, with the goal of creating community and fostering compassion and connection for stroke survivors across the state.
The program was born out of an expressed need for more support for stroke survivors as they navigate the “new normal” of post-stroke life.
Life after a stroke is often confusing, overwhelming, and frustrating, especially when survivors feel like their friends and loved ones cannot empathize with their struggles after their stroke.
The new program pairs a recent stroke survivor with a “peer mentor” who can provide guidance and reassurance during the stroke recovery process.
The peer mentors are long term stroke survivors, and draw on their own lived experiences to provide support to the recent survivor.
“The number one thing we hear is that stroke survivors have really needed to hear "things are going to be ok" and "I have been through this too", said Program Coordinator Ty Evers. “I believe that alone is making a huge impact and is giving survivors the motivation and excitement to keep pushing through the recovery process.”
Although the program is specifically geared towards assisting recent stroke survivors, many peer volunteers also benefit from the program through using their own challenges to help others, and fostering new friendships and partnerships with peers across the state.
Survivors and their mentors connect through a series of phone calls.
Mentors receive guidance about what to ask and discuss during the calls, but are encouraged to tailor the conversations to fit the experiences of their mentee.
The program is open to all Montana stroke survivors and their caregivers.
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana is also still recruiting volunteers for the program.
The Brain Injury Alliance of Montana is the only nonprofit in the state dedicated to brain injury prevention, advocacy and education.
Our mission is to create a better future for those impacted by brain injury through awareness, advocacy, community engagement, and prevention.
To learn more about the program, reach out to the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana at 406-541-6442, or visit their website at www.biamt.org.