HELENA —The Governor announced today that the final Coronavirus Relief Funds available to schools from the state have been distributed. The Office of Public Instruction has provided data to the Governor’s office to ensure that schools receive equitable shares of the state funding.
Superintendent Arntzen issued the following statement after today’s news release from the Governor:
“I am pleased that another round of Montana’s Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) have been distributed to Montana schools today,” Superintendent Arntzen said Wednesday. “The OPI has been urging the Governor’s office since this past summer to use CRF funds to ensure that schools receive much-needed support to continue to be able to offer educational services to students and ensure safe physical learning environments. Schools initially received funds for additional transportation, sanitation, and PPE needs. This new round of funding was based on eligible school needs from a survey deployed by the OPI and Governor’s office as well as school data provided by the OPI. All Montana families have been impacted by COVID-19. I am glad to see that all education systems and special education cooperatives also received support. Our job as state leaders is to ensure that learning takes place in safe and healthy environments for all Montanans.”
While CRF funds must be used by December 31st, districts still are able to use their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds until October 31, 2022. Superintendent Arntzen issued the ESSER funds from the federal CARES Act to schools earlier this year.