House Republicans advanced a six-bill package Wednesday that would put more than $1 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus into rebate checks and other spending, pushing the measures through debate and initial floor votes.

In their current forms, the bills would authorize per-taxpayer rebates of up to $1,250 on 2021 state income taxes and up to $1,000 on 2022 and 2023 property taxes. They would also cut the state business equipment tax, cut capital gains taxes, pay down state debt and allocate $100 million to a highway construction fund.



