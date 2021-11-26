It’s official. TC Energy, the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline, has submitted a formal request for arbitration that seeks $15 billion in compensation from the United Staes.
The case will proceed as a legacy NAFTA case, since that is the trade agreement that was in place at the time. Chapter 11, investor-state dispute settlement provisions, allows companies to seek compensation for lost investment.
TC Energy announced the filing in a brief media statement Monday.
“As a public company, TC Energy has a responsibility to shareholders to seek recovery of the losses incurred due to the permit revocation, which resulted in the termination of the project,” the statement said.
The company also said it would not comment further on the matter.
TC Energy had filed a notice of intent to pursue damages from the United States earlier this year in July. The claim accused the United States of breaching free trade obligations, as a result of the Biden administration summarily pulling the plug on the Keystone XL’s contentious cross-border permit.
The Obama administration had refused to grant a permit for the project, but President Donald Trump summarily reversed that decision and invited TC Energy to resubmit its application, prompting lawsuits by environmental groups.
Biden essentially used the same executive privilege to reverse Trump’s reversal. Both presidents were following through on campaign promises surrounding the pipeline, which was to have carried up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta to refineries on the Gulf Coast, as well as potentially up to 100,000 barrels of Bakken crude at an on ramp in Baker, Montana.
Cancellation of the 1,897-mile pipeline led to thousands of layoffs of union workers, TC Energy has said. It also left Alberta taxpayers on the hook for $1.3 billion in loans, as well as billions in loan guarantees for the project, which had already been under construction for several months on both the U.S. and Canada side.
Keystone has been a lightning rod for both opponents and advocates over the past decade.
To opponents, it is a symbol in the fight against climate change. Advocates, meanwhile, point out that oil that would have traveled in the pipeline will still get taken to market. It will go instead by truck or rail, either one of which will also cause more emissions than moving the oil by pipeline.
Advocates have also touted the economic benefits that would come with building the pipeline.
A study undertaken by the Obama administration estimated the pipeline would generate 42,100 jobs in all, with $2 billion in associated earnings throughout the United States. That figure included 3,700 construction jobs earning a collective $127 million. The pipeline would also have generated million in tax revenue in states it traveled through, funds that get used for education, roads, and so on.
TC Energy was not the only one filing suit after Biden’s cancellation. Montana and Texas have also filed suit over it, and 21 other states, mostly along its route, have joined in. The suit was filed in the southern district of Texas District Court.
“The fallout from the Colonial pipeline cyberattack made it very clear that we need more energy infrastructure, not less. The Keystone XL would get more oil – including Montana oil – to American refineries to be sold to American consumers,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said at the time. “The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress. We will continue to fight to this federal overreach – along with the 22 other states – so that Montanans can benefit from the jobs, tax revenue, and enhanced energy independence the Keystone XL will bring to our communities.”
The case is set for a hearing on Dec. 8 before Judge. Jeffrey V. Brown, who will hear oral arguments on a motion to dismiss filed by the federal government in September. That motion asks the judge to dismiss the case for lack of subject matter jurisdiction and failure to state a claim.