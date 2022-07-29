Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week.
That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death.
In an excerpt from a video produced by the U.S. National Weather service the narrator notes excessive heat results in the deaths of hundreds of Americans every year.
“Death can occur in as little as 10 minutes. During excessive heat, avoid heavy activity in direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and find a cool indoor place and check on children, the elderly and pets.”
No one, including pets, should ever be left alone in a locked car, where death can occur in as little as 10 minutes.
The Biden Administration Tuesday unveiled a new website that can help people learn about health impacts of extreme heat.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says heat is the number one weather-related cause of death.
Heat.gov includes maps, forecasts, health advice and other tools to help local governments plan for extreme heat in advance and protect those who are most at risk, by setting up cooling centers and providing water, for example.
The site is also targeted toward planners overseeing outdoor labor, farmers and parents.
The website is part of the Biden Administration’s plan addressing the impacts of climate change.