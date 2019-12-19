U.S. Sen. Jon Tester used his seat as a member of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee to deliver a number of big wins for Montana as part of a package of bills to fund the government that cleared the U.S. Senate today. Tester is the only member of the Montana delegation to support the domestic funding legislation.
Law Enforcement and Northern Border Security
$343 million for Community Oriented Policing Services, including $13 million for the COPS Anti-Meth Task Force.
$285 million for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, which fund regional task forces made up of local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the drug epidemic in Montana communities.
$104.4 million to support over 800 positions in Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations, including 600 additional Officers and Agriculture Specialists at Ports of Entry.
$1.5 million for CBP to initiate comprehensive testing of imported honey to verify the country of origin and detect adulteration. This is an important step to help identify fraudulent importation of Chinese honey and level the playing field for American honey producers.
$90 million for Operation Stonegarden, which provides funding to state, local, and Tribal law enforcement agencies to enhance border protection and defend Montana’s northern border.
Victim Services and Substance Use Treatment
$502.5 million for the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). This is a $5.5 million increase and includes $43.5 million for the VAWA programs in rural communities and $37 million for transitional housing.
$169 million to clear sexual assault backlogs and improve testing of DNA evidence.
$378 million for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, a $31 million increase.
$80 million for Drug Treatment Courts, a $3 million increase.
Education
$10.6 billion for Head Start, a $550 million increase and a record number to expand education, health, and social services.
$10 million for state and local education agencies to increase the number of counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health care professionals to serve students.
$13.6 billion for grants to states to support special education grants under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which represents a $410 million increase and an important step toward achieving funding levels set out in Senator Tester’s IDEA Full Funding Act
Health Care and First Responders
Extends vital funding for community health centers until May 22, 2020.
$2.5 million for Tester’s Firefighters Cancer Registry, a $1.5 million increase from last year.
$355 million for the Assistance to Firefighter Grants and $355 million for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants, a $10 million increase for both programs.
$5 million for Rural Emergency Medical Services.
Agriculture and Nutrition
Expands the WHIP+ program to provide indemnity payments for producers who incurred losses as a result of quality loss, drought and excessive moisture.
$1.5 billion in additional funding for WHIP+ to allow producers in northeast Montana who suffered significant losses this harvest to receive a payment.
$16.5 million for the implementation of the federal hemp program.
Directs the USDA Agricultural Research Service to fill vacant positions so that research goals are met at stations like the Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory in Sidney and Fort Keogh.
Enables growers who are legally growing hemp to move hemp between states.