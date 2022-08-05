Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Amid Montana’s worsening housing crisis, Montana has $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help homeowners that have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jon Tester announced.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic exacerbated Montana’s housing crisis, but through the American Rescue Plan we’ve been able to cut costs for struggling homeowners and keep Montana’s economy strong,” Tester said. “Stable housing is critical to the well-being of families across the state, and these resources will ensure that those hit the hardest by the pandemic will be able to rebound with the rest of Montana. This is great news for folks chasing the American dream of home ownership, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make that dream more attainable for all Montanans.”



Tags

Load comments