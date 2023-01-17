Farm Bill - U.S. Senator Tester

Following his recent Montana trip with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal, U.S. Senator Jon Tester is calling on the Department to deploy a Mobile Vet Center to provide critical mental health services and outreach to veterans living in the eastern part of the state, including in rural areas and on tribal lands.

“During VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal’s visit in December, we heard firsthand from veterans and local providers about the lack of access to in-person mental health care,” the Senator wrote in a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “…Deploying a Mobile Vet Center to communities around Eastern Montana could strengthen VA’s relationship with Montana veterans, better inform them of their earned care and benefits, and strengthen suicide prevention efforts…Vet Centers provide invaluable care and assistance to many veterans across Montana, and I request the Department expand this focus to reach our Eastern Montanan veterans.”



