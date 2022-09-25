The divergent energy visions of Montana’s U.S. House candidates

Democratic candidate Monica Tranel, an energy attorney from Missoula, is taking on Republican former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb in the race for Montana's western U.S. House district. The two recently spoke at a forum in Missoula. 

 Livestream screenshot courtesy of Missoula Public Access Television.

Both Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel have extensive backgrounds in energy policy. That’s where the similarities end.

Regardless whether western Montanans vote for Ryan Zinke or Monica Tranel on Election Day, they’ll be sending someone with considerable energy policy experience to Washington, D.C. to represent Montana’s newly minted western congressional district. Both Zinke, a Republican, and Tranel, a Democrat, have shaped the region’s energy landscape through their work on public and private payrolls, and both have made energy issues focal points of their campaigns.



