Montana lawmakers in Washington D.C. deserve some credit for persuading the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to stop removing mail “collection boxes” from the state.
Late last week, NBC Montana reported 68 of the ubiquitous blue USPS mailboxes were set to be removed across Montana. Following the report — and a public complaint written by Montana Sen. Jon Tester — the USPS issued a statement advising they would stop removing the blue, letter-collection boxes in 16 states and sections of two others in the western region of the agency until after the election.
Much of the concern about the USPS centers on prescription drugs, which elderly citizens and vets receive via mail delivery.
Dear Postmaster
In a letter dated Aug. 14, 2020, Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte requested the Postmaster General of the U.S. Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, provide information about how the removal of collection boxes in Montana will impact mail delivery and about other potential changes in USPS service.
“I am concerned at the potential negative impact these cuts will have on mail delivery,” wrote Gianforte. “I ask that you provide additional data on how removal of collection boxes in Montana will impact delivery times, details about the process and criteria for determining how changes to delivery are being made, and information about other potential changes that alter mail delivery for Montanans.
“I am a strong proponent of the USPS and will continue to ensure that Montanans have access to reliable mail service,” Gianforte's letter to the U.S. Postmaster General continued. “During the current public health crisis, it is more important than ever the USPS continue to provide prompt, dependable delivery service.”
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont), also wrote a letter to DeJoy.
“I am writing to you regarding recent reports of the removal of residential collection boxes in several Montana communities and concerns I have heard about the impacts of those actions on service times for Montanans,” Sen. Daines wrote. “The United States Postal Service (USPS) is an essential service for Montanans in both urban and rural towns and is relied upon by Montana veterans, the elderly, and rural communities across the state.
“As you know, Montanans rely upon USPS for the timely delivery of everything from vital prescriptions, bill payments, and other essential services,” Daines continued. “It is critical that USPS maintains a high standard of service and any actions that are taken support that mission.”
Sen. Daines added these actions are unacceptable and requested additional information from DeJoy.
Tester Gets Testy
Leading the charge to support Montanans, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) has written multiple letters to DeJoy. In one of his letters, Tester urged DeJoy to correct operational changes that are needlessly delaying veterans’ access to prescriptions.
Sen. Tester also implored the Post Master General to reverse the agency’s decision to automatically consider election mail First Class, which would increase the cost of elections for already budget-strapped states and disenfranchise voters by increasing concerns they would not receive their ballot by election day or by causing them to be returned after the deadline.
In another letter, dated August 17, 2020, Tester asked for more information about how DeJoy’s changes will hamper the timeliness of mail delivery, why the changes were made without analysis or consulting with stakeholders, and what steps USPS will take to suspend or halt any changes adversely affecting mail delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic and in advance of the upcoming election.
Sen. Tester called on Postmaster General DeJoy to testify before Congress and answer for changes he has made at the agency.
“The Postal Service is a public institution that both serves and belongs to every person in our nation,” wrote Tester and his colleagues. “As a result, we call on you to testify before Congress about all changes you have made and plan to make as Postmaster General. The lack of transparency so far regarding the intent, scope, and responsibility for changes at the Postal Service is unacceptable.”
System Is Working
Evidently, Montana lawmakers carry some weight in Washington, D.C.
A few days after all three of the state's Congressional representatives publicly voiced their concerns, the U.S. Postmaster General issued his own statement.
In an Aug. 18, 2020, press release, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stated:
“I want to assure all Americans of the following:
“1. Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
“2. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
“3. No mail processing facilities will be closed.”
More Pressure
Gov. Steve Bullock also commented on the controversy. After U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy announced the suspension of U.S. Postal Service operational initiatives until after the election is concluded, Gov. Bullock issued a statement.
“The Post Office is fundamental to Montana’s way of life,” Gov. Bullock stated. “While I’m happy to hear that the United States Postal Service will be suspending the unacceptable changes to operations that impacted our communities rural and urban, we need more than temporary assurance. Any changes that have been made — whether it was removing collection boxes, shutting off mail sorting machines, restricting overtime for our mail carriers, or transportation delays — must be immediately reversed and answered for. Montanans should always have access to these mail services, plain and simple.”
On Aug. 17, 2020, leaders from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) chimed in. AARP sent an email to members urging them to write the Postmaster General requesting he suspend any changes that could negatively affect service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now more than ever, changes may compromise the health and safety of millions of older Americans,” the AARP letter stated. “The USPS is a lifeline, especially for those in rural communities, because it delivers lifesaving prescription medications and other necessities and allows vulnerable Americans to stay safely at home.”
As a result of public outcry, collection box removal was postponed.
Postal Service spokeswoman Kimberly Frum said: “Given the recent customer concerns the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers’ concerns.”
Many Montanans are still asking when and if the already removed collection boxes will be put back into place.
On Aug. 17, 2020, we contacted the Richland County Post Office. However, officials there were not able to comment, per instructions from superiors.
Meanwhile, at the national level, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called lawmakers back early from their August recess to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. The House is expected to vote Saturday (August 22) on a measure that will include $25 billion in funding for the USPS.
Obviously, those ubiquitous, big blue “collection boxes” matter to Americans, especially U.S. residents in Montana.