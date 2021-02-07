HELENA – The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that $20 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments were issued the week of January 11 through January 15, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.
Claimants with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.
A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.