Following a push by U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Representative Matt Rosendale, USDA has announced it will open Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in Montana for emergency haying and grazing.
“I am pleased to see the USDA listen to my request for this emergency assistance for our farmers and ranchers as we face extreme drought conditions. The USDA should not stop here. We need them to go farther and designate ALL Montana counties as primary natural disaster areas and provide farmers and ranchers additional resources and support,” Daines said.
“As Montana experiences historic drought conditions, the Montana agriculture community is hurting and in dire need of assistance. I am pleased the USDA is taking this commonsense step and opening CPR land for grazing,” Rosendale said. “I hope the USDA will continue to provide much needed relief by designating all Montana counties as natural disaster areas so Montana farmers and ranchers can access the critical aid they deserve.
On July 12, Daines and Rosendale sent a letter to USDA requesting it open CRP land and to emergency haying and grazing, designate all Montana counties as primary disaster areas, and provide additional drought relief and flexibilities to Montana farmers and ranchers.
In June, Daines and Rosendale urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to open the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge for emergency livestock grazing due to extreme drought conditions in Montana.
Both Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale support Governor Gianforte’s request for drought relief for all Montana counties and will continue to fight for Montana farmers and ranchers. Currently there are 31 counties in Montana designated for drought relief.