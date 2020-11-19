The Center for Engagement at Montana State University Billings is encouraging students, faculty and staff to stay connected and volunteer in the community amidst social gathering limitations due to COVID-19. The solution provided by the Center for Engagement is Virtual Volunteering which encourages a continuation of volunteer opportunities for students and others interested in giving back, including the public.
The Virtual Volunteer program aids in connecting individuals to volunteer opportunities in their field of interest. Currently, there are over 50 non-profit organizations listed in the Virtual Volunteer resource collection who are seeking volunteer assistance. The resource collection also serves as a valuable guide to search for volunteer opportunities that range from local to global bases and provides resources for how to get started as a virtual volunteer.
Civic Engagement Coordinator Peter Buchanan shares, “the aim of this crowdsource project is to make freely available these resources and bring together like-minded, civically engaged professionals.”
Virtual volunteering is an internet-based activity that can be done from home, school or anywhere that has access to the internet. There are many benefits of virtual volunteerism as it is flexible, less time consuming than in-person volunteering, and gives the opportunity to connect with others on a global level. During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual volunteering has kept non-profit organizations up and running.
As the holidays approach and we look for opportunities to give back, the Virtual Volunteer program is just the solution. The reach of MSUB’s Virtual Volunteer program has expanded to be included as part of the state-wide resources available for college campuses via Montana Campus Compact.