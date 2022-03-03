Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) will hold an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their newest Veteran Services office in Montana on March 15.
The open house will be held at their new Miles City office, located at 517 N. Strevell Avenue, Unit A, from 1 to 2 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. VOA invites the public to tour the office, enjoy light refreshments, and hear presentations on VOA Veteran Services.
This office is VOA’s eighth in Montana, joining locations in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Missoula, and Kalispell, along with seven offices in Wyoming and one in South Dakota.
VOA operates the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs and has been available to Veterans across the state of Montana since 2015. The SSVF Program provides eligible Veteran families with outreach, case management, assistance obtaining VA benefits, case management services and financial assistance.
The addition of an office in Miles City means services will be more readily available to Veterans facing housing crises in the area. VOA is dedicated to serving Veterans facing homelessness with a holistic approach that includes working with community partners to create a continuum of care.
Veterans in need of housing assistance should contact VOA at 1.844.4.VOA.Vet.