The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.

The lawsuit, presided over by District Court Judge Michael Moses, will decide the fate of a trio of laws that ended Election Day voter registration, implemented new photo identification requirements for voters and prohibited paid ballot collection in the state.



