The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, along with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), joined Lisa Diekmann to honor Alex Diekmann’s life and legacy by climbing Alex Diekmann Peak. The 9,765-foot peak on the western boundary of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness was named for Alex in January 2018 when President Trump signed Gianforte and Daines’ bill into law. “I think it’s important to remember the folks that have done so much for us. We love our public lands here in Montana. We love the open spaces. And Alex Diekmann worked tirelessly to conserve this valley and other areas around the West. It’s appropriate that we’ve named this peak after him,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced the Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be directing $7 million to Powder River County to make critical infrastructure improvements. The EDA grant will be matched with $1 million in local investment and is expected to support 48 jobs. “This funding will update the critical infrastructure needs of Powder River County and help sustain jobs in the local community. I’m glad to have partnered with the Administration to secure the funding needed for this project,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester demanded the Senate Commerce Committee ensure proper oversight of Amtrak funding allocated by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. “COVID-19 [has] impacted every corner of American life, and commuting is no different. Amtrak is facing low ridership and decreased revenue. Rural service and long-distance routes are in jeopardy, as are thousands of jobs.... That is why I was pleased that the CARES Act provided Amtrak with just over $1 billion to pay employees, offset ticket revenue losses, and to keep equipment sanitized and passengers safe,” wrote Tester.
U.S. Rep. Gianforte met with officials of Blackfoot Communications, a telecommunications provider, at the company’s headquarters in Missoula. “I see rural broadband as critical infrastructure, mostly so we can have Montanans come back home. One thing we’ve learned in this COVID situation is if you have a desk job, you don’t have to go to work anymore. But without broadband, you can’t bring that job back to Montana. We have areas of Montana that have good broadband coverage and other areas like the Bitterroot where it’s lacking. We need to identify these areas in the state with insufficient broadband and make sure we focus our resources there,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines introduced the “Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act” to provide a second round of COVID-19 relief direct checks to Montanans. Under Daines’ proposal. “This will increase the amount of money Montana moms and dads can receive in their direct checks for each child and other dependents including those with disabilities. Montana families are dealing with extraordinary challenges as a result of the pandemic. This will give them an extra boost during these tough times,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester urged his colleagues to support his bipartisan legislation that would hold corporate meat packers accountable, level the playing field for ranchers, and help stabilize beef prices at American supermarkets. Tester wrote the bill along with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). “Our ranchers, and the American public, are being taken advantage of in the midst of a global public health and it has also driven us into an economic crisis… This [bill] would hold the corporate packers accountable; make pricing more fair for our producers, cow calf operators, and small and medium sized feeders; and bring more money into rural economies,” said Tester.
U.S. Rep. Gianforte introduced bipartisan forest management legislation with members of California’s congressional delegation. The Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act will help protect the West from catastrophic wildfires by implementing wildfire prevention projects. “Our bipartisan bill provides commonsense forest management reforms that reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, protect public health and safety, and create good-paying timber jobs. I’ll work with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to get this bill passed and signed into law, because Montanans want to enjoy our forests, not breathe them,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense will provide approximately $2 billion to Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to advance clinical trials and manufacture 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This investment helps bring us one step closer to securing millions of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for Montanans and Americans across the country. I will continue working with our nation’s leading medical experts to ensure they have the resources needed to bring a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine to the American people,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester, a former Big Sandy school teacher, secured $4,272,094 in Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) funding for 14 Montana colleges and universities to increase college retention and graduation rates for low-income Montanans across the state. “As Co-Chair of the Congressional TRIO Caucus, I’m proud to have led the fight to secure this funding that will help make sure Montanans who are from low-income backgrounds, are first generation students, or have disabilities can access a world class education at Montana’s colleges and universities,” said Tester.