The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines cosponsored legislation encouraging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to recruit medical personnel and professionals currently employed across military medical departments to work for the VA, providing jobs for Montana veterans. The VA reportedly has over 45,000 open positions. “Veterans serving veterans makes sense. My bill will help ensure Montanans making the transition from warrior to veteran have a job available where they can support their fellow veterans,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester celebrated his bipartisan bill to provide additional legal protections for servicemembers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis being signed into law. “This law protects servicemembers from further bearing the brunt of this unprecedented crisis by making sure those with pending lease agreements and outstanding moving costs are not unfairly left to foot the bill,” said Tester.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced legislation directing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to work with tribal authorities to study scams targeting tribal members. The Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act requires the FTC to submit recommendations to Congress on policies to curb these deceptive practices. “Scam artists have for too long targeted Tribes and Tribal members. It’s past time for this to end and to hold these criminals accountable. Our bipartisan legislation will require the FTC to act and empower Tribal communities to combat con artists,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced that President Trump signed his bipartisan legislation that would guarantee benefits for families of any first responder who tragically dies from contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. “This bipartisan effort was about protecting those and their families who keep us all safe during these challenging times. I’m grateful to President Trump for signing this important bill into law,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester is pushing legislation that would provide grants to independent restaurants and small independent music venues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Small businesses where folks from all walks of life gather together, like restaurants and music venues, play a big role in our economy and are the lifeblood of our communities. We need to do everything we can to ensure they can keep the lights on and pay their employees so that they’ll be there waiting for us on the other side after the public health crisis has ended,” said Tester.
U.S. Rep. Gianforte toured the Montana State University (MSU) COVID-19 lab. “It was great to see the work that MSU and our Bobcats are doing [to] build COVID testing on campus. They use the COVID money to build out a lab that can now process 750 tests a day in a very reliable way. It was exciting to see the robotics they were using. MSU Bobcat engineers designed some of the equipment, and this is going to allow us to feel more confident and have more prompt, reliable test results,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines hosted a roundtable discussion with local Montana conservation groups, timber industry leaders and fire officials on his bipartisan forest management reform bill to reduce health risks and respiratory illnesses. “This is about workers. This is about wildfires. It’s about wildlife. It’s about watersheds. It’s about protecting our jobs, our way of life here in Montana.... Either we’re going to manage our forests or our forests are going to manage us,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester announced nearly $4 million in Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) and more than $11 million in Recovery Assistance Grants to help communities across Montana recover from the coronavirus pandemic. “I fought to secure these funds so that Montana Economic Development Organizations have the tools they need to help Main Street businesses...and I will keep working to make sure all Montanans have the support and resources they need to survive this crisis,” Tester said.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will direct $710,000 for the Montana State Fire Chiefs’ Association to recruit and retain fire personnel. “I’m glad to have worked to secure this funding and I will continue working to ensure our brave firefighters have the support they need,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester is supporting veterans in Montana so they are not left behind following reports the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is scaling back its relationship with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). “I have serious concerns about VA’s plans to work with a private sector company rather than continue to partner with the USPS, which boasts 100,000 former service members within its ranks, to deliver medications for veterans in Montana,” Tester wrote to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.