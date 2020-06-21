The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced bipartisan legislation to create a Small Business Local Relief Fund and provide $50 billion for small businesses with fewer than 20 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This bipartisan legislation is about taking the decision making powers out of the hands of Washington D.C. and putting it in the hands of our local communities who know their own needs best. We need more targeted action that...empowers our local economic development leaders to provide relief for our most vulnerable small and rural businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Daines said.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called for an increase in emergency coronavirus-related funding for critical programs that firefighters, police officers and other first responders rely on to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). “As Congress considers further legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge you to include additional support for our nation’s first responders who work in some of the highest risk occupations for COVID-19 exposure. First responders are routinely in physical contact with potentially infected persons and are facing unprecedented volumes of dispatch calls in severely impacted areas,” wrote Tester and his colleagues.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte urged President Trump to reopen the U.S.–Canada border in areas with low rates of COVID-19 infections. “Cross border travel and tourism is vital for Montana communities along the Canadian border. Montana and its three bordering Canadian provinces have had significantly lower rates of COVID-19 infections than areas along the East Coast.... Allowing cross border travel for agriculture, business, and tourism to resume will play an important part in jump starting that recovery,” Gianforte wrote.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will direct $2,868,762 to 58 rural health clinics in Montana for COVID-19 testing. “This critical funding is about getting Montanans in our rural communities greater access to testing for COVID-19 as we work to safely reopen the economy. I’m glad to have fought to secure this funding to support our rural health clinics and will continue working to ensure the needs of our communities are met during this crisis,” Daines said.
U.S. Sen. Tester sent a letter to congressional leaders requesting additional funding for TRIO programs in upcoming COVID-19 relief legislation. “Low-income students, students with disabilities, first-generation students, youth who are homeless, have limited English proficiency, and who are in foster care, students in rural communities, and military veterans.... These students are at risk of falling through the cracks of our system and permanently losing a chance to pursue higher levels of education,” Tester and his colleagues wrote.
U.S. Rep. Gianforte announced his support — and credited his U.S. Senate counterpart — for the Great American Outdoors Act. “Senator Steve Daines has done what no other senator, Republican or Democrat, has been able to do — advance meaningful legislation that invests in our existing public lands, increases public access, boosts our recreation economy, creates Montana jobs, promotes energy development, and provides much needed maintenances to our national parks. Our public lands are part of the foundation of our Montana way of life,” Gianforte said.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be directing $15,615,000 to 60 Montana nursing facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This critical funding will support Montana nursing homes and care providers as they work to keep our seniors safe and healthy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. I’m glad to have fought to secure this funding to support Montana’s most vulnerable and I will continue working to ensure we protect our seniors and those who care for them during this crisis,” Daines said.
U.S. Sen. Tester secured $1 billion in USDA loan guarantees through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help rural businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. “This pandemic has put the hurt on Montana’s farmers and ranchers — who weren’t rolling in dough to begin with.... I’m glad Secretary [‘Sonny’] Perdue let commonsense win out by deferring farm loan payments. Ag is the backbone of rural America, and I’m going to keep holding Washington accountable to make sure the folks that feed our nation aren’t left behind during this crisis,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines cosponsored the bipartisan “Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption Act” to allow custom slaughter meat to be sold more easily to restaurants, hotels and grocery stores in Montana communities and across the state. “Montana ranchers shouldn’t be forced to travel hundreds of miles to get their livestock processed. This bipartisan bill will help expand opportunities for our ranchers and local processors by allowing them to sell products to a variety of different buyers without burdensome regulations getting in the way,” Daines said.