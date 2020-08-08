The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced that MoFi will receive a $65 million tax credit to help create jobs and foster economic growth across the state. The tax credit benefits rural and low-income communities by providing financing and consulting services to small businesses and nonprofits. “Whether it’s our bars and breweries, mom and pop shops, or outdoor recreation companies, Montana’s small businesses are the heart and soul of our local economies and our state. It’s absolutely critical that we make investments into Montana’s main streets. This tax credit will help MoFi provide businesses with the resources they need to be successful, create jobs and opportunities, and help jump start our state’s economy,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted to expand the Veteran Administration’s list of presumptive medical conditions to include Bladder Cancer, Hypothyroidism, and Parkinsonism to ensure veterans exposed to Agent Orange who suffer from these diseases get the full-care they need. “I have been a champion for our veterans exposed to Agent Orange, including our Blue Water Navy veterans, and I am glad to have supported this important bipartisan effort to ensure that our veterans receive the care they need,” said Daines.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, along with Sen. Daines, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation on JBS USA Holdings’ acquisition of a Mountain States Rosen (“MSR”) lamb processing facility in Greeley, Colo. “We urge you to immediately open an investigation into this acquisition and demand that JBS cease from any irreversible actions that might harm the ability of American sheep ranchers to get their products to market until the Department can determine how best to protect competition in this significant part of America’s food supply,” Daines and Gianforte wrote.
U.S. Sen. Tester announced the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Laboratory will receive $1,949,173 to continue providing public health education, testing and immunization assistance to the state, including supporting the Montana’s surveillance, detection, and response of COVID-19 tests. “Right now, Montana’s lab is processing thousands of coronavirus tests every day, and on top of that, they still have to keep up with their regular operations involving screenings, immunizations, and other testing. This funding will help ensure the lab can get folks tested in a safe and timely manner during this public health crisis,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines secured $26 billion in the initial Phase Four COVID-19 relief package. This is in addition to the $10 billion for vaccine manufacturing Daines secured in the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March. “To get back to normal, we have to stop the pandemic, and to stop the pandemic we need a vaccine. That’s why I’ve made it my top priority since the start of the outbreak to secure funding to accelerate the development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine. I’m glad to have secured this additional $26 billion in vaccine funding that will help get our country back to normal and will continue working until it’s signed into law,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester introduced legislation to designate the 127,000 acres in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest as the Badger-Two Medicine Cultural Area. “A few weeks ago, the Blackfeet Tribe and the people of Montana won a huge victory for our public lands when the last oil and gas lease in the Badger-Two Medicine was remanded to a lower court.... I am introducing legislation that honors the will of the Blackfeet Tribe and of public lands owners across our state by permanently protecting the Badger-Two Medicine for future generations,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines cosponsored a bipartisan bill to provide assistance for Montana child care providers to help them offer critical, affordable services for working parents during the COVID-19 outbreak. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Montana’s working moms and dads need access to affordable child care services so they can work to put food on the table. My bipartisan bill provides the critical support needed for Montana child care providers to ensure that their essential services are readily available and affordable for Montana families,” said Daines.