The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Senator Steve Daines sent a letter to Senate leaders urging emergency funding, additional borrowing authority and debt forgiveness to support the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). “The Postal Service plays a critical role in American society, and its services are needed now more than ever, especially in our rural communities where local access to grocery stores, pharmacies, and other vital services is often limited or nonexistent. Without immediate relief, the USPS may have to limit or cease operations, which would cause significant harm to Americans who rely on the agency for delivery of medicines, distribution of safety-net benefits, and many other critical services,” Daines wrote.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester joined 23 colleagues in urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to ensure veterans’ well-being during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The stress, uncertainty, and isolation associated with the pandemic — all risk factors for suicide in a population where an estimated 17 veterans tragically die by suicide a day — will further increase demand for mental health care among our veteran population, necessitating a comprehensive plan to meet that need,” Tester and other senators wrote to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in urging House leaders to provide flexibility in emergency funding to county governments in a future COVID-19 relief package. In the letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Gianforte and the lawmakers emphasized the needs of counties in frontier areas. “We are particularly concerned that smaller and more rural counties — which need to continue operating their hospitals, emergency response centers, and more — receive adequate resources to successfully address the needs of their residents,” Gianforte wrote.
Sen. Daines is introducing legislation to temporarily extend President Trump’s ban on immigration to support American workers and jobs. The 60-day ban expires on June 23, 2020. “I’m proud to back President Trump and his efforts to put the American worker first as we begin to safely reopen the economy and support those who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Daines said.
Sen. Tester announced $3,325,357 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support public health, coronavirus response, housing and economic disruption needs. “During this pandemic, every Montanan should have a roof over their head, plain and simple. I’m proud to have secured these funds that will help keep Montanans healthy and safe by addressing urgent needs in communities across our state,” said Tester.
Sen. Daines introduced legislation to authorize President Trump to sanction foreign officials who suppress or distort information about international public health crises. “China must be held accountable for its cover up of the coronavirus outbreak which led to American lives lost and the devastation of our booming economy. The Chinese Communist regime withheld information and put the world at risk. Such reckless actions cannot continue to go on without consequences,” Daines said.