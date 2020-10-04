The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines sent a letter to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn urging transparency for Montana pulse crop producers at the upcoming symposium on possible connections between grain-free diets and canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and any impacts on Montana farmers and pet owners. “As you know, there have been concerns about previous statements issued by the FDA regarding purported causes of canine DCM. We are asking for your assurance... that the best available science is made available and examined, so as to prevent any bias about causation of this disease,” wrote Daines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is leading his colleagues in seeking answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) following a recent data breach that compromised 46,000 veterans’ personal information. VA officials informed the Senate and House committees on Veterans’ Affairs that approximately 17,000 VA community care providers were also impacted by the cybersecurity breach. “This most recent data breach is unacceptable. It also exposes the fact that VA has not taken the necessary steps to ensure oversight, accountability, and security of the vast financial, health, and other personal data it collects and processes to perform its critical services for America’s veterans,” Tester and his colleagues wrote to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte released the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit to the U.S. Supreme Court: “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding choice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Barrett’s stellar qualifications and exceptional record demonstrate she will uphold our Constitution and interpret our nation’s laws, not make policy from the bench. President Trump made an excellent choice with Judge Barrett, and the Senate should swiftly, and without petty politics, consider and confirm her.”
U.S. Sen. Daines announced he has successfully secured additional support and resources from the Trump administration to improve Montana’s census count. In total, Montana will see the addition of more than 250 enumerators to ensure the state is properly represented in the 2020 census. “Montana has so much at stake for the 2020 census including access to federal resources and even the potential for more representation in Congress. I’m glad to see the Trump administration act on my request to send more resources to our state to ensure Montanans are properly represented for the next decade,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester introduced his Caring for the Survivors and Families of Veterans Act of 2020, which would expand monthly Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) benefits to more surviving spouses and family members. “Families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty — or from a service-related injury or illness — deserve economic security in return for the sacrifices they’ve made. My legislation will provide more surviving family members with the financial assistance they’ve earned, by fixing outdated policies and broadening eligibility for benefits. It’ll also rid the current system of bureaucratic red tape to ensure that no survivor is forced to put their life on hold in order to retain earned benefits,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines stressed the importance of passing his bipartisan wildfire prevention and forest management reform bill to protect Montana communities from deadly wildfires, promote public safety and health, and create good-paying timber jobs. Daines introduced his bipartisan bill with Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. “We are at a critical time. The West is burning. People are dying. And our way of life as we know it is in danger… My bill with Senator Feinstein offers 53 pages worth of solutions. Now is the time to come together, Democrat and Republican, and pass meaningful forestry reform,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester led a group of his colleagues in calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to accelerate efforts that would bring broadband connectivity into Indian Country to expand access to services like telemedicine, online education and teleworking. In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Tester and his fellow senators requested the agency use its existing authority to quickly and decisively close the extreme digital divide between Native American, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities and the rest of America. “We are concerned that under your leadership the Commission has not done enough to bridge the digital divide on Native lands, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 national health emergency. Now more than ever, broadband services are vital to providing and maintaining essential community services, including ensuring members have access to telemedicine, virtual learning, and teleworking capabilities,” wrote Tester and his colleagues.