The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Rural Equal Aid Act that would offer relief to rural small businesses by expanding assistance Congress previously provided for certain existing Small Business Administration loans to Rural Development program loans within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “The current public health crisis has shone a bright light on the widening economic gap between our rural areas and urban centers. Montana’s rural small businesses and family farms were already struggling when the coronavirus hit, and it’s past time that we provide these folks with better tools to help them stay in business,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines joined President Trump at the White House for the official signing ceremony of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act. President Trump praised Daines' work on the bill: “Senator Steve Daines, he’s a fantastic man, a fantastic Senator, he’s done a wonderful job. He loves his state and he loves his country.” Sen. Daines responded: “This is a great day for Montana, this is a great day for America and this is a great day for conservation and for all of us who love the great outdoors. The Great American Outdoors Act is a big win for conservation, it's a big win for jobs, it's a big win for our Montana way of life, it's a big win for bipartisanship.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte requested U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy provide information about how the removal of collection boxes in Montana will impact mail delivery. “I am writing to you after reports of reductions in mail collections boxes in several Montana cities.... I am concerned at the potential negative impact these cuts will have on mail delivery. I ask that you provide additional data on how removal of collection boxes in Montana will impact delivery times...and information about other potential changes that alter mail delivery for Montanans,” wrote Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines helped move the bipartisan Montana Water Rights Protection Act out of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. “For decades, the [Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes] CSKT water dispute has gone unresolved in Montana, leading to uncertainty for thousands of Montanans across our state.... The bipartisan Montana Water Rights Protection Act which permanently settles the CSKT water dispute, protects the water rights of all Montanans, creates jobs, modernizes critical infrastructure needs in Northwestern Montana,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester and Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) introduced the Entertainments New Credit Opportunity for Relief & Economic Sustainability (ENCORES) Act to create a new tax credit for live entertainment venues with fewer than 500 employees to help cover the cost of refunded tickets for shows that were canceled due to the pandemic. “Gathering in large crowds for live shows is something many Montanans are missing right now. And without them, the folks who make a living keeping us entertained will be left out in the cold. This bill will fix that by making sure the owners and employees of our small, independent venues can weather this storm, and helps ensure they’ll be there to welcome folks back to experience the magic of live music once we’re on the other side of this crisis,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send 12 cases of Remdesivir to Montana. There are 40 vials per case and the average patient receives 6.25 vials over a five-day course of treatment. Remdesivir has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “As the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19, these shipments are critical to support Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19. I’ll continue working to ensure Montanans who need this treatment can get it,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester, after President Donald J. Trump signed the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act into law to provide permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, stated: "This type of public lands win does not happen often — and is due in large part to the conservation advocates at home in Montana that have spent decades fighting on behalf of our most treasured places.... And boy, is the Great American Outdoors Act something to be proud of. These critical investments into our public lands are more than just a couple of dollars flowing here and there — they're investments into the historic, natural places that make our nation great."
U.S. Sen. Daines secured Senate passage of a bipartisan bill that requires small, hub airports to maintain areas for nursing mothers. “It is important that Montana moms have a private, clean, and safe place to nurse their newborn babies when they are traveling.... I will continue working to support Montana mothers,” said Daines.