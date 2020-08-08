The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines highlighted several priorities to be included in the Senate’s Phase Four COVID-19 Relief Package including securing $10 billion in the CARES Act to accelerate the development and manufacturing of drugs to treat and prevent COVID-19, and providing Montana nursing homes and assisted living facilities with resources to respond to the pandemic. “I will be pushing for critical priorities including more funding for a COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic drugs, relief for our very small businesses and workers, resources for our healthcare providers and support for our families and children. Together, we can protect our public health, rebuild our economy, create jobs, and support our small businesses, workers, families and healthcare providers,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester secured key defense priorities in the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill includes provisions to strengthen military bases across the country, including Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard, and expand programs for service members, veterans and military families. “Keeping Montanans safe starts with making critical investment in our nation’s military and national defense. This bipartisan bill boosts resources for our troops on the front lines, strengthens our nation’s critical ICBM mission, and invests in the modernization of our Air National Guard’s C-130 fleet.... It includes my legislation to provide mental health care to Guardsmen and Reservists as well as folks in rural America, and finally gives our Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange access to the benefits and health care they earned,” said Tester.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte praised President Donald Trump for signing the Great American Outdoors Act into law. “The Great American Outdoors Act, which I proudly supported, provides dedicated, lasting resources to increase public access to our public lands, conserving them for generations to come. I thank Senator Daines for his leadership in getting this historic bill across the finish line, and I thank President Trump for his support of our public lands and for signing this critical bill into law,” said Gianforte.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced a bill to help Montana families and provide assistance for Montana child care providers to offer critical, affordable services for working moms and dads during the pandemic has been included in the initial Phase Four COVID-19 relief package. “It is critical that Montana’s working parents have access to child care services so they can work and put food on the table during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I’m glad my bill to support our child care providers and working parents will be included in this COVID-19 relief package and I will continue working to get this done for Montana,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester, along with Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), introduced a bill to improve access to mental health care in rural America and curb rising suicide rates among farmers, which cleared the Senate as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “Times are tough for a lot of folks in farm country, and the dual health and economic crises we’re facing haven’t helped. Our bill helps folks in rural America who are struggling to get the help they need, and helps take away the stigma that’s kept too many from seeking it out.... I’ll keep pushing to ensure [the bill] becomes law, so we can help farmers get the help they need, and get back to doing what they do best — feeding our country and the world,” said Tester.
U.S. Sen. Daines introduced a bill to help thousands of Montanans who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 retain their healthcare coverage. “Working Montanans and their families are facing serious hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic including losing their jobs and their health insurance. That’s why I’m fighting to help ensure Montanans can afford to keep their health coverage if they lose their job because of COVID-19. Montanans shouldn’t be worried about not having health insurance as we’re dealing with a global pandemic,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester is sponsoring a bill to help ensure families across rural America who lack adequate internet access do not get left behind. The bill will establish a program to help local libraries buy and distribute Wi-Fi-enabled hotspots to help provide high-speed internet access to low-income families and seniors. “Internet access is simply non-negotiable for living in the modern age, and with so much of our lives moving online, it is more important than ever that everyone can access reliable, high-speed internet. This grant will help make sure families, seniors, and anyone else who needs it will be able to get online and stay connected as we confront this virus together,” said Tester.