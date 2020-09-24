The following are condensed from press releases and compiled by Sidney Herald staff:
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced the U.S. Department of Labor will be directing $1,215,000 to Montana to combat unemployment fraud and recover improper payments in the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program, including those programs created under the CARES Act. “This funding is about stopping and preventing unemployment fraud in Montana, and ensuring this money is available to those who are truly in need. I will continue working with the Administration to ensure that our unemployment insurance programs are protected from any waste, abuse or fraud,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester secured $400,000 in Department of Justice funding to assist the Montana Board of Crime Control to combat elder abuse. “At a time when older Montanans are stuck inside with a greater risk from COVID-19, it is absolutely critical we do everything we can to help stop the scourge of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” said Tester.
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, along with bipartisan colleagues from West Virginia, Colorado, Vermont, California and South Dakota, wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar. The lawmakers requested immediate action to ensure covered safety-net providers continue to receive crucial 340B drug discounts. “The 340B program plays an integral role in ensuring eligible health care organizations have access to vital life-saving medications.... It is imperative that immediate action is taken to ensure covered entities continue to receive crucial 340B drug discounts,” the lawmakers wrote.
U.S. Sen. Daines sent a letter to President Trump urging the administration to fully fund National Guard operations in Montana amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The National Guard has lessened the impacts of the virus in many ways including support to community-based testing sites, distributing millions of meals to Americans in need, as well as aiding our front line health workers that provide care to COVID-19 patients in hospitals and clinics across the nation,” wrote Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester and a bipartisan group of colleagues urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide additional support for wheat farmers facing major losses. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Tester outlined the need to expand eligibility for assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to include COVID-19 losses for all classes of wheat. “Whether it’s wheat farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks…the economic impact of COVID-19 has been experienced and felt by all wheat farmers across the country,” wrote Tester and his colleagues.
U.S. Sen. Daines sent a letter urging U.S. House leadership to pass the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, named in honor of a former Navy SEAL from Helena, who tragically passed from suicide in February 2018. “The social isolation and increased anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated many of the issues our veterans face.... We must act now to provide this vital assistance to Americans who have sacrificed so much for our country and who deserve the best our nation has to offer,” wrote Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester is doubling down on his push for answers about why collection boxes reportedly were removed from Montana communities. “I ask that you provide the following details for the entire calendar year of 2020: The number of boxes that were removed across Montana, including a breakdown of business and residential boxes. The address of each box removed. The date each box was removed,” wrote Tester in a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy.
U.S. Sen. Daines announced that the Office on Violence Against Women will direct $625,000 to provide housing and aid to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Carbon County. “This funding will get our domestic violence and abuse victims the resources and help they need as they recover from this trauma and work to get back on their feet,” said Daines.
U.S. Sen. Tester announced the YWCA of Billings — in partnership with the Big Horn County Best Beginnings Coalition, Little Big Horn College, and the Crow Tribal Domestic Violence Program — will receive $453,103 for their Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence and Stalking Program. “Rural and Native American communities, are facing a crisis of domestic violence and sexual assault — particularly against women — that is significantly higher than the rest of the United States. Every Montanan, whether they live in a city or a small community, deserves to be safe under their own roof,” said Tester.