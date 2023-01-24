MT WIC LOGO

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials are reminding Montanans the free Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Shopper App is available to help families with their grocery shopping.

“We want to ensure that WIC recipients have what they need, and the app is one of the main tools that is available to help busy families,” said Kevin Moore of the Montana WIC Program. “The app includes many exciting features aimed at improving the overall shopping experience and modernizes how we are delivering services.”



