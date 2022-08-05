Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
Josh Burnham | Montana Public Radio

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to avoid the area as the fire rapidly spreads east.



