Reader submitted blizzard photo

A shot of the aftermath of the Dec. 15 blizzard

 By Kenny Van Horn

Predictions are not favorable for a White Christmas in 2022.

“Looking at Christmas day, it’s not looking likely that there will be a major storm. There could be another shot of light snow, maybe every couple of days over the next week. It’s uncertain how warm we’ll get by then, but we will be warming up somewhat from this upcoming week where it will be below zero for several days,” National Weather Service Glasgow meteorologist Jacob Zanker said.



