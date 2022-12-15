Predictions are not favorable for a White Christmas in 2022.
“Looking at Christmas day, it’s not looking likely that there will be a major storm. There could be another shot of light snow, maybe every couple of days over the next week. It’s uncertain how warm we’ll get by then, but we will be warming up somewhat from this upcoming week where it will be below zero for several days,” National Weather Service Glasgow meteorologist Jacob Zanker said.
Road conditions near Christmas time are expected to be mostly clear, but caution is still advised when driving winter roads.
“Based on that, it doesn’t seem likely that there will be any major issues on the roads. Obviously, if there is any white snow over the next week with the colder temperatures, it will be tougher to get the snow off the road, but barring that, don’t expect any major storms heading into Christmas. It looks like the roads will be mostly clear,” Zanker said.
With the storm over, we can expect colder temperatures to now settle into the area over the next several days.
“I’m not seeing any major storms through the end of the year. After that, it’s tough to say. The main thing now is the very cold temperatures next week and the light snow falls here and there.
Zanker did advise that due to the cold weather, holiday travellers should be prepared.
“Be prepared with plenty of warm clothing while traveling, because of the below zero temperatures. We are expecting wind chills to be at the -20 to -40 range for several days as well. It’s a bit earlier from the busiest travel days, but it’s more of a concern. As we get closer to Christmas, it is unsure whether or not we will get above zero or closer to freezing,” Zanker said.