A Wolf Point man accused of injuring an infant on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation pleaded guilty to assault charges, acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.
Charles Connor Clark, 27, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury as charged in superseding information. Clark faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for June 16. Clark was detained pending further proceedings.
In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that in November 2017, the FBI was notified that an infant, identified as John Doe, had been flown from Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, to a hospital in Billings. The victim appeared to have suffered life-threatening, non-accidental injuries. Doctors informed agents that John Doe’s injuries were classic signs of physical abuse. When interviewed, the victim’s mother said Clark had told her the victim had vomited, that he was trying to burp him and that the victim had choked.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Suek is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.