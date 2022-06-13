Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks caused by extremely high water levels, endangered and failing infrastructure, flooded and impassible access roads, and limited availability of search and rescue resources.
Yellowstone National Park, meanwhile, has also been closed to all inbound visitation from all directions, according to an announcement from the park's superintendent, Cam Sholly.
"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues," he said in a statement. "The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners."
It will not be known when the park will reopen until after flood waters subside and the damage is assessed. Sholly anticipates the North loop in particular could be closed for a substantial period of time.
Many roads have been washed out in the area, and multiple bridges have been affected. Rainfall has been forecast to continue over the next several days in the region.
Fishing access sites on the Yellowstone River in Park County have been closed from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to Springdale Bridge Fishing Access Site.
Most fishing access sites below Springdale Bridge downstream to Captain Clark Fishing Access Site near the Bighorn River confluence are closed to motorized vehicle access. The situation is evolving so please observe all posted closures. Refer to the FWP website for current list of closures.
Closures will be strictly enforced.
Closures are also in effect for several other sites managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks:
All Jefferson River fishing access sites from Cardwell Bridge down to Missouri Headwaters State Park
Portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park
All Gallatin River fishing access sites
All East Gallatin River fishing access sites
Many of the fishing access sites on these waters are closed to motorized access:
Boulder River
Rock Creek (tributary to the Yellowstone River)
Stillwater River
Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone River
Refer to the FWP website for current list of closures and restrictions. Site closures in other areas of the state may be put in place as flooding occurs. FWP will work to reopen closed areas as soon as conditions allow.
Flooding poses significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists. High water levels and related river hazards can appear and evolve without warning. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding other areas with high flows.