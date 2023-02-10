boots on the hill logo

The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.

Monday evening’s MFBF reception in the Capitol Rotunda allowed our members and their legislators to visit in a casual setting, with some members meeting their legislators for the first time. Tuesday was packed with activity, including a morning in the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission Room where members heard from the Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and directors and high-level staff from the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Agriculture and Livestock. Lunch in the Old Supreme Court Chamber was followed by sitting in on both the House and Senate Floor Sessions. Representative Russ Miner and Senator Wendy McKamey recognized the MFBF members seated in the galleries, which was an impressive moment for the legislative bodies and members. It was an honor for our members to sit down with Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras in the Governor’s Reception Room. The group also had a lobbyist view of the Capitol Tour, and enjoyed learning the history of this venerable building.



