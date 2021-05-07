The City of Sidney has a new council members. At Monday’s meeting of the Sidney City Council, council members unanimously appointed Joe Stevenson to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat.
Stevenson took the oath of office immediately after the agenda was approved and visitors had the opportunity to address their issues. He then took his seat on council for his first meeting.
When asked about being immediately “thrown into the fire,” Stevenson smiled and said, “Yes, I wasn’t expecting to take the seat tonight.”
The appointment became necessary after Bryan Gartner resigned his seat at the previous meeting held on April 19.
With Stevenson’s appointment and Kali Godrey also having been appointed to the Ward 1 seat she now holds, both seats will be on the ballot in November along with the three seats which would normally be up for election this year.
The winner of the election for both Godfrey and Stevenson’s seats will serve a two-year term, filling out the unexpired term of the council members they replaced.
Those elected to fill the seats held by Ken Koffler from Ward 1, Kysa Rasmussen from Ward 2 and Janet Sergent from Ward 3 will serve a four-year term.
Qualifying for all five seats is currently underway and will end in June.
For more information on qualifying for city council, call city hall at 406-433-2809.