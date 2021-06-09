Severe weather moved through Richland County on Tuesday night causing widespread damage. A number of areas were without power for several hours and some locations still did not have power on Wednesday morning.
From reports, it appears Fairview was the hardest hit with a number of downed trees.
The initial report for Fairview was that a tornado had went through the area. According to information from the Glasgow office of the National Weather Service, however, officials are working to determine if the damage was from a tornado or from flatline winds. NWS officials launched a drone on Wednesday morning in an effort to determine whether or not there was a tornado.
If the NWS determines there was a tornado, it would be the first tornado in Richland County since 2016.
In Sidney, Emergency Management Director Kale Rasmussen said Sidney fared better than Fairview with minimal reports of damage, mostly limbs and debris.
Two crews of employees from Sidney Sugars rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Wednesday morning cleaning up city parks. About 30 employees divided up and removed limbs and debris from all of the city’s parks. The debris was stacked in piles ready for pickup by noon.
There were no reports or injuries as a result of the storms as of Wednesday morning.
Also according to the NWS, Northeast Montana could see more thunderstorms Wednesday and strong thunderstorms including hail on Thursday.
The report states, "Today brings a chance of thunderstorms to the region but they should remain below severe levels. The exception will be Phillips county where stronger storms could track northeast from Central Montana in the late afternoon and evening hours."
Storms Thursday could bring large hail of two inches or greater. This size of hail will damage vehicles and can cause bodily injury if you are caught in it. Winds could be in excess of 70 mph. Winds this strong would damage rooftops and cause large tree limbs to come down or even uproot trees. Heavy rainfall in excess of inches inches of more is possible with some of the storms. This could contribute to some brief flash flooding, especially in towns with underpasses or low areas that tend to flood easily.
The Sidney Herald will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they are released. Anyone with photos of damage can send them to editor@sidneyherald.com and we will compile them and post the photos on our website and social media.