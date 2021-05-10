The following is part two of a series on the results of a needs survey conducted by the City of Sidney. While the first part dealt with demographics and the overall opinion of the city and county, part two will look at some of the areas those who completed the survey feel needs improvement.
A total of 136 people responded to a question about healthcare needs in Sidney. The question allowed those participating to select as many options as they felt appropriate.
Respondents indicated that specialty physicians were the highest health related need with 55% (75 responses) choosing this option. Services for women, infants, and children came in second with 37% (51 responses); EMT’s garnered 29% (40 responses); and convalescent homes 12% (16 responses).
There was also 16% of respondents (22 responses) that indicated that none of the health-related services as listed were in need or more needed in Sidney.
While the most recent data available states the average age of residents in Sidney to be 38.1 years of age, the state of Montana is aging and in 2020 was names the “grayest state in the West.” According to the US Census Bureau, over half of Montana’s population is 40 or older making it the 9th oldest state in the country.
It is anticipated that the need for nursing homes, convalescent homes, assisted living facilities, homes that are handicap accessible (one level) and the need for specialty physicians will continue to increase as individuals live longer and communities continue to age.
The survey then asked about issues with alcohol/drug dependency and in particular, programs to combat the issue. Those who responded overwhelmingly indicated that there is a need for improved programs to address substance addiction with 80% of respondents answering “yes” to this question.
Respondents then had the opportunity to weigh in on Sidney’s community facilities. Those answering this question were asked to rank facilities on a scale of 1-7 with being the highest priority and 7 being the lowest.
Picnic areas, public restrooms, playgrounds and community parks were virtually deadlocked with 28% of respondents indicating picnic areas/restrooms the top priority and 27% indicating playgrounds and community parks were a top priority. The need for ice skating rinks garnering only 9% of responses.
The survey then asked about recreational opportunities, breaking the category into age groups. Respondents were asked to rate the city’s facilities ranging from “Strongly Agree” to “Strongly Disagree” on the question asking if the existing facilities are adequate.
The survey then addressed recreational opportunities for preschool aged children. Of those answering this question, the two middle-ground choices (agreed or somewhat agreed) received 45% of the votes; 9% (13 respondents) chose strongly disagree; and 6% (9 respondents) indicated they strongly agree the facilities are adequate. The remaining 12 percent (17 respondents) neither agreed nor disagreed. “Neither agreed nor disagreed” would generally indicate the respondents do not have children in this age group.
The survey then asked respondents if the city’s recreational opportunities were elementary school aged children were adequate.
Over half, or 51% (74 responses) of those who responded either agreed or somewhat agreed the opportunities were adequate; 10% said they strongly disagreed that the facilities are adequate; and 10% (15 respondents) opted for neither agreed or disagreed with the statement.
The same question then asked about opportunities for high school aged children.
Well over half of those responding, or 58 percent (84 respondents) either chose somewhat disagreed, disagreed or strongly disagreed that opportunities were adequate for this age group. Of the remaining respondents, 31 percent (46 respondents) agreed, somewhat agreed or strongly agreed the opportunities are adequate. The remaining 11% (15 respondents) opted for neither agreed or disagreed.
The question was then asked about recreational opportunities for young adults (18-30 years-old).
Of the 145 responses, 68% (99 respondents) either disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed that opportunities were adequate; 24% (34 respondents) indicating they agreed, somewhat agreed or strongly agreed with the statement; and 8% (12 respondents) choosing neither agree or disagree with the statement.
Those answering the question for adults in the 31-65 age group closely mirrored those of the young age group.
Of those responding to this question, 64% (93 respondents) either disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed the opportunities were adequate; 21% (30 respondents) either agreed or somewhat agreed with the statement; and 15% (22 respondents) neither agreed or disagreed with the statement. No respondents chose the strongly agree option for this age group.
The final question in this category asked respondents if recreational opportunities were adequate for senior citizens. Again, the responses were similar to those of other age groups.
Of those responding, 60% (87 respondents) indicated they disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed that opportunities were adequate; and 18% (27 respondents) either agreed, somewhat agreed or strongly agreed with the statement; and 22% (31 respondents) neither agreed nor disagreed.
Based on the above responses, should city officials decide to improve recreational opportunities for its residents, they should prioritize them with older children, adults and senior citizens with the highest needs. This is also supported by statewide data indicating populations throughout Montana are aging and that resources for older adults will be more and more essential should communities desire to allow their residents to age in place and remain in their communities.
Of course, any improvements will require funding, so the next question asked how the city should pay for any additional recreational facilities.
Of those taking the survey, 133 individuals responded to this question and were allowed to select as many of the funding resource options they wanted.
Those responding to the question largely felt facilities should be paid for through donations with 100 responses choosing this option; 68 responses choosing membership fees; 57 responses choosing user fees; 55 responses choosing a mill levy; 39 responses choosing additional fees paid by all residents; and 25 responses opting for bank loans.
When asking about possible city infrastructure and facility improvements, survey takers were given a list of 27 options and asked to choose their top five, ranking them from highest to lowest priority.
This survey question received 143 responses and most of the priorities were very close. Street and road repair ranked as the highest priority but street/road drainage was close behind, separated by just nine votes.
Although responses may help the city to some degree in prioritizing, there is no significant statistical differentiation between responses.
Also, 90 percent of those responding to the above question also believed the city should pursue a formal financial plan for funding improvements to the infrastructure and facilities. Again, respondents were allowed to choose multiple options.
The next question asked about impact fees and which ones were appropriate, with 138 respondents being allowed to select multiple options.
Roads received the greatest response with 61 responses; parks received 49 votes; sewer received 43 responses; 41 respondents chose water; and emergency services received 39 votes. Another 39 votes opted for no impact fees.
Survey takers were then asked about their view of growth for the city with most respondents believing growth was either good or necessary.
Of those responding, 49 percent (70 respondents) said growth was necessary and 37 percent (53 respondents) believed growth was “good.” Only 6% (8 respondents) believed growth was “bad.”
The next question dealt with traffic control, asking if additional measures were needed. A majority of responses indicated a need for additional traffic control with 81% (116 respondents) stating a need and 19 percent (28) believing no additional traffic control is necessary.
Respondents were then asked what streets were in need of immediate repair with 69 individuals choosing to respond to the question. Of those responding, eight responses indicated all streets needed immediate attention and seven said none, with one respondent replying “Stop wasting money on what isn’t broken.”
The streets that received the most responses include the roads around the schools, parks, and hospital; 22nd Avenue NW; West Holly; 4th Avenue SE; 14th Street SW; 9th Avenue SW; and 11th Street SW.
Sidewalks were next on the list, again allowing responses to comment as they saw appropriate. This question received 74 responses with 11 respondents stating no improvements were needed and 16 respondents stating all of the sidewalks needed immediate improvement.
The areas with the most responses included Lincoln Ave (6), 22nd Ave. NW (5), and the northside of Holly from Millers Corner to Blue Rock (4).
Respondents were then asked what intersections needed curb ramps with 56 responses recorded. Of those responding, 19 replied “none,” “n/a,” or “uncertain/don’t know,” and 21 responses indicated all of them.
The corners receiving the most responses include “each intersection on Main Street” (6), the library, school, park area (4) and Holly Street and 14th (3).
Respondents were then asked what funding sources should be used for water/sewer/road improvements. Of those responding, 78 percent (105) chose state/federal grants and 7% (10 responses) said none of the funding options offered should be used.
Respondents were then allowed to offer additional comment and 34 individuals chose to to do. The Sidney Herald will publish those responses (verbatim) online, along with individual responses to questions bout streets and sidewalks. For the complete list, go to https://tinyurl.com/3exwnrpd