Susan ‘Suzy’ M. Stalvig, 68, of Superior, Wisconsin died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.
Susan was born on Feb. 17, 1953, the daughter of Richard and Ann (Gibbs) Peters.
She was employed by several businesses over the years. Most important to her was being a mom and her favorite place was at home with her sons.
Susan enjoyed sewing, gardening, and coloring. She also enjoyed Sudoku, word games, and gambling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Reimers.
Susan is survived by her sons, Dane (Jennifer) McCollum of Laurel, Montana, Koby McCollum of Sidney, Montana; grandsons, Liam, Cael, and Brady; sisters, Tammy (Jeff) Nelson of Superior; stepchildren, Sheila (Scott) Keup and Roger (Patti) Stalvig; three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; her first husband, Michael McCollum; her second husband, Roger Stalvig; niece and caregiver, Maria Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be announced at a later date.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Stalvig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.