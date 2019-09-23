On Friday, Sept. 20, officers from the Watford City Police Department were dispatched to a report of a burglary at JL Beers in downtown Watford City. Upon arriving on the scene, officers determined that an unknown male had unlawfully entered the building via the employee entrance and stole a safe that contained an undisclosed amount of money and other items. The male then left the scene heading westbound in a green older model Chevrolet Trail Blazer.
During the investigation officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from inside the restaurant and from the exterior of the McKenzie County Farmer office next door. WCPD posted those pictures on social media platform late Friday afternoon in order to generate leads on this case. On the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 21, WCPD received a tip that a possible vehicle and suspect shown in the JL Beers burglary photos were in Sidney. With the assistance of Sidney Police Department, the vehicle, the safe and the suspect were located at local hotel. The suspect, identified as Chancellor George Zimmerman, age 30 of North Zulch, Texas, fled from SPD and was unable to be located by officers. SPD also determined that the Chevrolet Trail Blazer Zimmerman was driving was stolen out of Minot a few days prior to the burglary.
Zimmerman is being charged with burglary (C felony), theft of property (C felony) and wearing of masks during a criminal offense (A misdemeanor) for the JL Beers burglary and a warrant is pending.
WCPD would like to thank the public and the Sidney Police Department for their help locating the stolen property.
“This is another great example of how social media, the public, and law enforcement work together to solve serious crime in our community,” said Watford City Police Department Chief Shawn Doble.
This is still an active investigation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WCPD is still asking for any information on this crime, please contact 701-444-2400.