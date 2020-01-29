Two suspects arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Sidney gas station on Jan. 11, 2020, pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery and assault with a weapon during initial appearances before a judge in the 7th Judicial Court, Richland County, on Monday, Jan. 27.
Skyler Jeffrey Bintliff, reportedly from Washington state, and Tony Velasco Espericueta, reportedly from California, both were charged with assault with a weapon, a felony. In addition, Bintliff and Espericueta were charged with felony robbery. One of the suspects was also charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly hitting a store clerk.
Bintliff and Espericueta, both represented by attorneys, pleaded not guilty to the charges through their lawyers. They are accused of threatening to inflict bodily injury upon an attendant at the SuperPumper convenience store and gas station at 902 S. Central Ave. in Sidney.
Bintliff is charged with assault with a weapon during the course of committing a theft of SuperPumper. He allegedly held a gun to the head of Jacob McLeod, a service attendant inside the store, with intent to "purposely or knowingly put McLeod in fear of immediate bodily injury."
Espericueta is also charged with felony robbery and assault.
The case stems from a Jan. 11, 2020, call to the Richland County Dispatch at 11:50 p.m., and investigations made by the Sidney Police Department. Officers Austin Papka and Jonathan Ryal of the Sidney Police Department responded to a call and met with the clerk, according to an affidavit in support of a motion to an information submitted to the court by acting Richland County attorney Janet Christoffersen.
When police officers arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, a SuperPumper clerk informed them the suspects had exited the store through the back door and fled. During the investigation, police found a couple of $5 bills on the ground at the east edge of the property, suggesting the suspects were headed east.
During an interview at Richland County Law and Justice Center conducted by Capt. Mark Kraft and Sgt. Alex Roselles, McLeod stated two masked and armed men entered the front door, rushed in and demanded money at gunpoint, according to the court affidavit.
"McLeod described Suspect 1 [purportedly Espericueta] as a Hispanic male" in his late 20s to early 30s, 5'9 to 5'11, with medium to slender build, brown eyes and a mustache. McLeod told police the second suspect [purportedly Bintliff] was a white male in his mid- to late-20s, 5'9 to 5'10 tall, with a heavy build and weighing approximately 250 to 260 pounds. McLeod said the second suspect had blue eyes and dirty blond hair, and was wearing a black hoodie and a black half mask.
McLeod reported he recognized the alleged second suspect as a former employee of SuperPumper, whom he said had been fired "awhile back."
McLeod stated that the first suspect punched him after demanding he open the safe, which he said held cash for change. McLeod told police Suspect 2 grabbed the money bag from the safe. Both suspects then demanded cash from the store register, McLeod alleged. After opening the register, he said Suspect 2 took the bills from it.
McLeod informed investigators that Suspect 1 did almost all of the talking during the alleged robbery.
"I know that voice," McLeod reportedly told police. "He always used to come into the SuperPumper."
However, McLeod said he did not know the name of the suspect.
The clerk also offered details about the handguns, one of which he told police was "light blue around the muzzle, while the rest was black," according to the affidavit.
After both suspects fled the store through the back door, McLeod said he closed and locked both the rear and front doors and phoned his boss, who "ultimately contacted law enforcement," according to the affidavit.
During the interview, McLeod informed police he had mopped the floor shortly before the alleged robbery. Investigators were able to identify and process footprints from the floor, which appeared to be the same types of shoes possibly worn by the suspects. In addition, surveillance footage from in-store cameras confirmed the accuracy of McLeod's "overall account of what transpired" during the alleged robbery, the affidavit filed with the court states.
After entering not guilty pleas during their initial appearances in court on Jan. 27, Bintliff and Espericueta both were informed they face up to 40 years and 20 years in prison, respectively, for the charges of robbery and assault with a weapon. The defendants may also face fines of $50,000 each if they're found guilty of the charges of armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
Bail was set at $500,000 for each suspect, along with specific conditions including restrictions from possessing firearms.
Both men were ordered to appear in court for omnibus (pretrial) hearings on March 9, 2020.