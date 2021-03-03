HELENA – The Montana Department of Revenue reminds Montanans 62 and older that they may qualify for the Elderly Homeowner/Renter Tax Credit, worth up to $1,000.
To receive the credit, a senior must have turned at least 62 in 2020; occupied a Montana residence as a renter, owner or lessee for at least six months in 2020; resided in Montana at least nine months in 2020; and have a total income for all household members of $45,000 or less.
This year, seniors can claim the credit several ways. Those with simple tax situations may qualify to use MT QuickFile, a free online service now in its first full year. Just go to MTRevenue.gov/FilingOptions and complete the short questionnaire.
Residents who are not required to file any return at all can still claim the credit online at MTRevenue.gov.
The credit is refundable, so even those who owe no tax at all could still receive the credit.
Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible.
For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov or call (406) 444-6900.